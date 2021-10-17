[Spoilers] ‘The World’s Finest Assassin’ Episode 3 Synopsis: Magic Of Bonds

In “The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat,” Episode 3, Lugh is about to begin his magic training with Dia Viekone, one of Swoigel’s top five mages.

Episode 3’s official summary, titled “Magic of Bonds,” is now available. Dia is just 10 years old, but her magical abilities rival those of any adult. Lugh is shown handling the Foul Stone in one of the sneak stills from the forthcoming episode.

Dia, on the other hand, is likely to have a difficult time teaching magic to Lugh, but she doesn’t appear to have an option. Dia and Lugh, on the other hand, will become closer over time.

The assassin was perplexed after the Goddess offered reincarnating him in another world as an aristocrat in Episode 2 of “The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat.”

She added that before being reincarnated, the souls were cleansed and their previous lives were obliterated. He was, however, given the opportunity to keep all of his memories and experiences from his previous existence and carry them forward into his new life.

The Goddess reminded him before reincarnating him that he would be resurrected in a world of sorcery and swords, and that his purpose would be to murder the Hero for her. She also stated that he has till the age of 18 to finish the mission.

The assassin was curious as to why she wished to murder the Hero, who appeared to be a courageous man. She said that the Hero will defeat the Demon Lord and save the world as a result.

He will, however, use his power to destroy the Earth at some point, and as a Goddess, she cannot allow this to happen. In the other world, the assassin consented to her requirements and was reincarnated as Lugh.

Kenji Akabane plays Lugh, Yki Takada plays Tart, Shino Shimoji plays Maha, Reina Ueda plays Dia, Yukari Tamura plays The Goddess, Chiaki Takahashi plays Ethilu, Junpei Morita plays The Assassin, Ayaka Shimizu plays Marquess Collide, Chie Nakamura plays Claris, and Toshiyuki Morikawa plays Cian in the anime "The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat."

Episode 3 of “The World’s Finest Assassin Reincarnates as an Aristocrat in Another World” will be released on Wednesday. The episodes are now available to watch on Crunchyroll.