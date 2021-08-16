[Spoilers] ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime’ Season 2, Episode 43 Live Stream.

In “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime,” Season 2, Episode 43, Benimaru and his comrades use Rimuru’s Transfer Magic to go to the Animal Kingdom of Eurazania. “The Signal to Begin the Banquet” is the title of the new episode.

The official synopsis and spoiler stills for Season 2, Episode 43 of “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime” tease the beginning of the battle between Clayman’s army and Benimaru’s army.

Benimaru’s goal is to prevent Clayman’s army from conquering Eurazania.

The Demon Lords, on the other hand, are looking forward to the impending Walpurgis supper.

After sending several groups to various regions for their duties in the previous “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime” Season 2 episode, Rimuru and the surviving members of Tempest began preparing for Walpurgis.

Yamza said that Eurazania was virtually deserted elsewhere. Clayman became irritated and requested Yamza to thoroughly explore the area and locate the residents.

Yamza also mentioned that one of his soldiers told him something interesting. He alerted Clayman of Storm Dragon Veldora’s reappearance. Clayman was taken aback when he saw Veldora was powerless and that they may attempt to defeat the dragon.

Meanwhile, ahead of Walpurgis, the Demon Lords met up.

“Corporate worker Mikami Satoru is stabbed by an unknown assailant and reincarnated in a parallel universe. However, he is resurrected as a slime! According to Crunchyroll, “he is thrown into this new world with the name Rimuru, and he begins his journey to establish a world that is welcoming to all races.”

Miho Okasaki plays Rimuru Tempest, Ai Kakuma plays Albis, Yoshimasa Hosoya plays Youm Farmenas, Atsumi Tanezaki plays Mjurran, Yo Taichi plays Suphia, Chiaki Kobayashi plays Shogo Taguchi, Tomoaki Maeno plays Veldora, Chikahiro Kobayashi plays Ranga, Sho Nogami plays Kyoya Tachibana, Hiyori

On Crunchyroll, fans can watch “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime” Season 2, Episode 43. On Tuesday, the program will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.