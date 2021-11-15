[Spoilers] ‘Takt Op. Destiny’ Episode 7 Live Stream Information, How To Watch Online

The Earth is dangerously reverting to its pre-Sagan Declaration status, which was a cease-fire agreement between D2 and humans. In Episode 7 of “Takt Op. Destiny,” Anna, Destiny, and Takt continue to witness the D2 monsters’ destruction.

The sneak stills and synopsis for Episode 7 have been revealed on the official website. Anna and Destiny come upon a town in awful shape on their journey. They learn that D2 has attacked the town and its residents, and that D2 is rising one by one.

Takt appears to be preoccupied with something other than the looming possibility of a catastrophic D2 insurrection. In front of a whiteboard with a blank staff notation