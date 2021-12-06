[Spoilers] ‘Takt Op. Destiny’ Episode 10 Live Stream: How To Watch Online

In Episode 10 of “Takt Op. Destiny,” Lenny is finally ready to tell Destiny and Takt the truth. “Teacher and Student – Lenny” is the title of the new episode. The spoiler stills and synopsis for “Takt Op. Destiny” Episode 10 have been revealed on the official website. Lenny reflects on his history and remembers those who were important to him.

He has been looking forward to this day for a long time and is prepared to take action. Lenny walks toward Titan’s meeting spot, intending to tell Takt and Destiny everything.

Someone unexpected, however, is waiting for them.

Titan promised Lenny in the previous episode, “Family – Eroica,” that she would protect everyone, even Destiny and Takt, till the end.

Takt, Anna, and Destiny arrived in New York in the meantime. They were astounded by how bustling the city was. The D2s obliterated everything, yet the country was able to save New York.

Despite the presence of D2s, they were surprised to see the historic buildings intact. Takt, on the other hand, believed the city lacked the most crucial thing – music.

They later reunited with Charlotte, who worked for Symphonica’s technology development department. Charlotte started looking at Destiny, who was an unfinished Musicart.

“Takt and the rest of the crew have arrived in New York. They reunite with Anna’s older sister, Charlotte, who works in Symphonica’s technological development department. Charlotte investigates Destiny, who is an unfinished Musicart. However, Anna notices that something is amiss with Takt. Takt’s right arm marks begin to spread to the rest of his body, and “Crunchyroll’s official summary for Episode 9 can be found here.

Kouki Uchiyama plays Takt Asahina, Satoshi Hino plays Lenny, Reina Ueda plays Hell, Miku It plays Titan, Kaede Hondo plays Anna Schneider, Inori Minase plays Heaven, Eiji Hanawa plays Sagan, Daisuke Namikawa plays Shindler, Sumire Uesaka plays Walküre, Yumiri Hanamori plays Carmen, Shion Wakayama plays Destiny, Natsu Yorita plays Mok

Crunchyroll will air Episode 10 of “Takt Op.Destiny” on Tuesday. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.