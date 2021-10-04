[Spoilers] ‘Takt Op. Destiny’ Episode 1 Live Stream: How To Watch Online

In “Takt Op. Destiny” Episode 1, a music conductor must join forces with girls endowed with musical abilities to confront monsters threatening the Earth. “Conducting-Creed” is the title of the first episode.

The official synopsis for Episode 1 has been released, introducing the future anime’s premise. It’s been four years since the Zagan proclamation declared a ceasefire with D2, the monsters who are wreaking havoc on the planet.

The plot summary of the anime reads, “Music is still considered prohibited because it is the only thing that can defeat the monsters,” according to Anime News Network. D2 monsters, on the other hand, are still up against a group of young women known as Musicart.

These women are enthralled by music’s enormous power. Musical scores from Musicarts can knock down D2. Apart from them, there are conductors who guide these women.

The United States of America has crumbled after D2 successfully invaded the country. Takt, a conductor, has linked up with Destiny, a Musicart. Takt wants the world to hear music again, while Destiny wants to defeat D2.

The official promo trailer for “Takt Op. Destiny” reveals Destiny, Takt, and the D2 monsters in violent action scenes.

MAPPA and Madhouse have teamed up to create the anime “Takt Op.Destiny,” which is based on Ouji Hiroi and LAM’s original work. Kiyoko Yoshimura is in charge of the series’ composition, while Yuuki Itoh is in charge of the series’ direction. Yoshihiro Ike composed the soundtrack.

Reiko Nagasawa is in charge of character design and animation directing alongside Toshiyuki Kanno. Meanwhile, the series’ sound director is Fumiyuki Go.

Kouki Uchiyama plays Takt Asahina, Satoshi Hino plays Lenny, Reina Ueda plays Hell, Miku It plays Titan, Kaede Hondo plays Anna Schneider, Inori Minase plays Heaven, Eiji Hanawa plays Sagan, Daisuke Namikawa plays Shindler, Sumire Uesaka plays Walküre, Yumiri Hanamori plays Carmen, Shion Wakayama plays Destiny, Natsu Yorita plays Mok

On Crunchyroll on Tuesday, fans may watch the first episode of “Takt Op.Destiny.” The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.