Spoilers, Synopsis, and Promo for ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 5, Episode 18: A Surprising Attack

Shoto Todoroki is reluctant to forgive Pro Hero Endeavor, his father. Endeavor’s memories of his third son Toya continue to torment him. Season 5, Episode 18 (Episode 106) of “My Hero Academia” will have an enemy pursuing Endeavor. “The Unforgiven” is the title of the next episode.

The official promo trailer for Season 5, Episode 18 (Episode 106) of “My Hero Academia” is now available. Endeavor’s wish to repair his relationship with his family is revealed to Deku and Bakugou.

Endeavor is making sincere efforts to win over Deku’s family members, particularly Shoto and Natsuo, according to Deku. Meanwhile, a villain with a vendetta against Endeavor arrives to engage in combat with the number one hero.

Bakugou and Deku swear to protect Endeavor and his family from the villain. Endeavor, Deku, and Bakugou are seen confronting this adversary in the trailer. Is it possible for Deku and Bakugou to outperform their mentor this time?

Shoto, Deku, and Bakugou are all working hard to improve their mission results. They can’t get past Endeavor, who wants them to be vigilant and prevent a crime before it happens.

The summary for Episode 18 has been posted by Twitter user Atsushi. It reveals that the heroes would be attacked when they leave the Todoroki house.

Daiki Yamashita portrays Izuku Midoriya, Nobuhiko Okamoto portrays Katsuki Bakugou, Yuuki Kaji portrays Shoto Todoroki, Daichi End portrays Twice, Aoi Yki portrays Tsuyu Asui, Eri Kitamura portrays Mina Ashido, Hiro Shimono portrays Dabi, Hiroshi Kamiya portrays Kojiro Bondo

This Saturday, “My Hero Academia” Season 5, Episode 18 (Episode 106) will show. The episodes are available to watch on Crunchyroll and Funimation.