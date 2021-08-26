[Spoilers] ‘Seirei Gensouki’ Episode 9 Live Stream Details: How To Watch Online

Rio shows an interest in meeting his cousin, who lives in the village where he is staying. Rio will finally meet his cousin after a long time in “Seirei Gensouki – Spirit Chronicles” Episode 9. “Each of Their Decisions” is the title of the new episode.

He wishes to inform his cousin about his ancestors. Rio pledges to confront his past, embrace his ugliness, and go ahead.

Rio eventually met his mother’s parents, the king and queen of the Kingdom of Karasuki, in the previous episode of “Seirei Gensouki – Spirit Chronicles.”

With Gouki, he went to the royal castle and met King Karasuki Homura and Queen Karasuki Shuziki. Rio reminded Homura of his mother, Ayame.

Homura and Shuziki were both delighted to welcome their grandson and wanted to strengthen their bond.

Shuziki afterwards inquired about Ayame. Ayame was sadly killed by a terrible individual named Lucius, according to Rio.

“As guards, Rio and the others have traveled to the Kingdom of Karasuki’s royal capital with the village’s annual tribute. Rio and Sayo enter the castle town after completing their responsibilities. When roving warriors seek to kidnap a young girl, they have a meal and go shopping. Rio enters the fray and defeats them effortlessly, saving the girl. Komomo is Hayate’s younger sister, and she works as a tax examiner. Gouki, Hayate’s father, gets a letter from Yuba. What he reads astounds him, so he and his wife, Kayoko, pay a visit to Rio’s quarters. They tell Rio that they used to serve Ayame, Rio’s mother.” Crunchyroll’s summary for Episode 8 can be found here.

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka plays Rio/Haruto Amakawa, Asuka Nishi plays Alma, Yukina Shutou plays Orphia, Yuuki Kuwahara plays Aishia, Tomori Kusunoki plays Latifa, Sayumi Suzushiro plays Christina Beltrum, Sayaka Kaneko plays Roanne Fontaine, Sayaka Harada plays Miharu Ayase, Koji Yusa plays Reiss Vulf

On Crunchyroll Monday, fans may watch “Seirei Gensouki – Spirit Chronicles” Episode 9 online. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.