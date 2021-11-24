[Spoilers] ‘Sakugan’ Episode 8 Live Stream Details: How To Watch Online

After Yuri’s condition worsens in “Sakugan” Episode 8, Memempu and her teammates stop at the Karakara colony. “Memories & Regrets” is the title of the new episode. The summary for Episode 8 has been provided on the official website. When Memempu is unable to communicate with her father, she chooses to tell Zackletu about her dream.

Gagumber catches up with someone he hasn’t seen in a long time.

“Team Memempu pays a visit to the ‘Karakara’ colony so that Yuri can be admitted to the hospital for her acute addiction. Memempu, unable to find a way to make amends with the downtrodden Gagumber, asks Zackletu to listen to her horrific dream scenario. “At this point Gagumber runs into someone he used to know a long time ago,” says the narrator. read the official Episode 8 synopsis

Memempu and Gagumber began their trek in Episode 7, with the former dreaming of reaching the magnificent sight.

Gagumber asked his daughter Memempu if they should stop in a colony for a time and rest before continuing. Memempu, on the other hand, didn’t want to waste time taking breaks.

Yuri agreed with Memempu and expressed his support. Memempu was excited to continue her voyage with her newfound companions, but Gagumber seemed concerned about his daughter’s management style.

Later in the episode, the adults tripped after consuming some unknown narcotic. Memempu, the team’s only sober member, speculated that it was some sort of bitter medicinal cactus.

She looked into it more and discovered that eating the cactus might cause headaches, vertigo, nausea, shaking, euphoria, regression to childhood, emotional instability, and chills.

When Memempu noticed the signs in Gagumber and the others, she was shocked.

Kanon Amane portrays Memempu, Hiroki Touchi portrays Gagumber, Hikaru Midorikawa portrays Rufus, Hiroshi Kamiya portrays DJ K, Kana Hanazawa portrays Zackletu, Minami Tsuda portrays Linda, Toshiyuki Toyonaga portrays Yuri, Misaki Watada portrays Mro, Yoshimasa Hosoya portrays

.

On Thursday, fans may watch “Sakugan” Episode 8 on Crunchyroll. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.