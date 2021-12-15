[Spoilers] ‘Sakugan’ Episode 11 Live Stream Details: How To Watch Online

In Episode 11 of “Sakugan,” a new colony will be introduced. “Sound of Dream” is the title of the next episode. The official website has posted a pair of sneak stills and a summary for Episode 11 featuring the Dream Colony colony. It is a location where people can partake in a variety of recreational activities.

Team Memempu is shown marching toward this new colony in the preview for Episode 11. Memempu, Gagumber, and the others are invited to a concert by the colony’s diva as they arrive in Dream Colony.

Meanwhile, Gagumber, who appears uninterested in the concert, chooses to leave quietly. He does, however, witness Sheena, the diva, flee. Sheena is the diva who is dubbed “the show’s star.”

“Introduces a Dream Colony where you can partake in a variety of activities. The diva who symbolizes the colony invites Team Memempu to a solo concert after they repel Shibito’s attack. Gagumber, feeling like he wasn’t that type of person and attempting to flee the music hall, comes across the diva Sheena, who was intended to be the show’s star,” according to the official summary of Episode 11.

Merooro met Memempu and her team mates in the previous episode. Gagumber thought Merooro’s weaponry were excessive, and he wondered if the Bureau was about to go to war or anything.

Meanwhile, Merooro decided to clear Yuri and Zackletu’s criminal records, allowing them to freely travel between colonies.

Yuri and Zackletu were taken aback and inquired as to whether Merooro had the right to carry out such directives. Merooro was then asked why he wanted to visit them by Gagumber.

Kanon Amane portrays Memempu, Hiroki Touchi portrays Gagumber, Hikaru Midorikawa portrays Rufus, Hiroshi Kamiya portrays DJ K, Kana Hanazawa portrays Zackletu, Minami Tsuda portrays Linda, Toshiyuki Toyonaga portrays Yuri, Misaki Watada portrays Mro.

On Thursday, fans may watch “Sakugan” Episode 11 on Crunchyroll. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.