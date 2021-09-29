[Spoilers] ‘Record Of Ragnarok’ Chapter 52 Summary: The Turning Point

The first of a two-chapter release for “Record of Ragnarok” was recently released in Japan, portraying the most tense and exciting duel between Hajun and Buddha.

Following up on last month’s action-packed release, Chapter 52 of “Record of Ragnarok” continues the sixth bout with a slew of nail-biting near calls and a revelation that will lead to the match’s conclusion. Here’s a quick rundown of the most recent happenings in the Ragnarok competition.

Summary of Chapter 52

After failing to defeat Hajun with his most powerful weapon, Buddha has been driven into a corner once more, with the demon edging closer to victory. Buddha perseveres despite several wounds and only one working eye, teasing Hajun with his best smile.

The two engage in a one-on-one battle, with Buddha evading Hajun’s punches. While the audience prays for Buddha’s safety and the other gods look down on their fellow deity’s plight, Hades points out that the fire in Buddha’s eye is still burning brightly, implying that he may still have an ace up his sleeve.

Buddha adjusts his stance and commands the titanic demon to attack him, inciting the latter to wrath. Hajun rips off his own limb and uses it to build a sword, giving him the advantage he needs to kill the deity.

Hajun successfully broke his opponent’s blade before totally shattering it in a head-on joust against Buddha’s hardest attack, leaving Buddha down and helpless.

The once-confident deity, now wounded, bruised, and shattered, lay defenseless on the arena floor as the demon lord crept closer with malice in his eyes. Buddha, however, found the one thing that would lead to his victory among the rubble: the handle of Zerofuku’s broken Misery Cleaver.

Buddha laughed with a toothy grin on his face. With his broken weapon in hand, Buddha summoned the spirit of his former foe to build a Volund on the spot.

With the Great Nirvana Sword Zero, propelled by the God of Fortune and Zerofuku himself, Buddha re-entered the fray with one goal in mind: Divine Retribution.

Chapter 53: Release Date and Predictions

This month, fans will be treated to a double chapter release. The Buddha’s fight against Hajun comes to an end in Chapter 53, opening the way for the seventh battle of Ragnarok, which will include two new fighters.

It's probable that Beelzebub will be the fighter in the following match.