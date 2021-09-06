Spoilers, raw scans, release date, and more for ‘One Piece’ 1025.

Because the chapter’s publication has been apparently delayed, fans will have to wait a long to get their hands on “One Piece” 1025. Fans will most likely witness Momonosuke and Luffy rushing back to Onigashima, where Kaido and Yamato are now fighting, when the manga installment is released.

Highlights from Chapter 1024

The previous chapter of the popular manga depicted the mayhem that erupted in the Skull Dome as the fire grew out of control. As a result, several of Kaido’s minions attempted to flee the castle’s burning floors and proceeded to the Live Floor.

According to the information Nami received from the Straw Hats, everyone was alright. They had no idea what was wrong with their commander, but “One Piece” 1023 revealed Luffy was on his way to Onigashima, most likely riding on the back of the adult Momonosuke in his dragon form.

Yamato’s childhood was also detailed in the final chapter, which was presented in the form of a flashback. Yamato had been imprisoned in a cave with Shimotsuke Ushimaru and two other formidable samurai, according to fans.

Fans saw the epic battle between the father and son at the end of the chapter. Who will win this battle is anyone’s guess, but Yamato appears to be giving it her all in this duel based on the manga.

Predictions and Spoilers in Chapter 1025

The next manga installment will most likely feature a battle between the King and Queen and Zoro and Sanji. Luffy and Momo may also reach Onigashima’s roof, and Kaido may be astonished to discover a massive dragon that resembles him.

The examination of the CP-0 may also provide fans with an update on the present condition of the war in Onigashima. Fans may also receive an update on the Big Mom vs. Kid and Law fight, as it was indicated in the last chapter that Big Mom’s Conqueror Haki knocked out some warriors.

Spoilers, Raw Scans, and the Release Date

The initial release date for “One Piece” 1025 was September 12th. Given the rumored delay, fans should instead look forward to the new chapter on September 19th.

Industry insiders occasionally disclose spoilers a week before the manga’s official release. Early teasers may be available as soon as Wednesday. Between September 17 and 18, raw scans and scans with English translations should be available.

Viz Media and Manga Plus both have the official manga.