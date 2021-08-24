Spoilers, raw scans, release date, and more for ‘One Piece’ 1023.

The formal release of “One Piece” 1023 is just a few days away, as the manga will not take a break this week. Since the previous manga issue teased Sanji and Zoro fighting against Kaido’s strongest men, fans are eager to see the upcoming chapter.

Release date, spoilers, and raw scans

Every week, a new chapter of “One Piece” is released, and fans may expect a new manga installment on Sunday if nothing changes in the timetable. In terms of spoilers, community insiders are expected to reveal some insights regarding the upcoming chapter between Wednesday and Thursday. Between Thursday and Saturday, raw scans and scans with English subtitles may become available.

Spoilers and predictions

The customary arguing of Sanji and Zoro may appear on the first few pages of “One Piece” 1023, with other pages providing updates on Apoo, Drake, Hyogoro, and others. Shinobu’s decision on Momonusuke’s frantic request may eventually be revealed to fans. The next chapter of the manga could potentially give us an update on Denjiro and what he’s been up to all this time.

Fans may also learn more about Luffy and how he plans to return to Onigashima. There’s also a good chance that in the next installment, fans will watch highlights of the Kaido vs. Yamato bout. Fans learnt in the previous part that Onigashima was only 15 minutes away from the Flower Capital. Some alliance members may be able to find a solution to keep the island from crushing Wano Kuni’s capital.

The conflict between Big Mom and Kidd and Law could be updated in “One Piece” 1023. It would be fascinating if the next installment included a flashback to King’s origins, so that fans could gain a better understanding of his character and power.

Since the Wano Arc is nearing its conclusion, “One Piece” 1023 is sure to be another spectacular manga edition. Fans can expect to discover more about the characters involved in the storyline as well as the shadowy political maneuverings that may have ties to the World Government.

However, no official information about the following chapter has been released.