Spoilers, Promo, and Release Date for ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 5 Episode 16 are now available.

In “My Hero Academia” Season 5, Episode 16, Ochako, Nejire, and Tsuyu are set to work on an unique assignment with Selkie (Episode 104). Long Time No See, Selkie is the title of the new episode.

The official trailer for Episode 16 is now available. The focus of the forthcoming episode will shift away from Deku and company and onto other U.A. Academy students who are interning at various hero agencies.

A scene of Uraraka and Tsuyu Asui, interns at Ryuku’s agency, introduces the trailer for “My Hero Academia” Season 5, Episode 16 (Episode 104) Meanwhile, on a ship, something awful is taking place. Selkie, a shipwreck hero, asks for assistance in locating an escaped smuggling ship.

In the trailer, there’s also a villain with a drug called Trigger. The new episode’s summary has been published by Twitter user Atsushi. According to the summary, the interns will work closely with Selkie on the Ochako and the company’s next mission.

The interns’ first mission appears to be a perilous one. Will they be able to impress the pro heroes with their abilities while also completing the mission?

“The Big 3’s Ochako, Tsuyu, and Nejire are interning at Ryuku’s agency. Suddenly, they hear about a facility in the country of Kaflin that produces the Quirk-boosting medication ‘Trigger’ exploding and setting a mountain on flames. Then Selkie, the pro hero, requests a team-up?!” read the summary for Season 5, Episode 16 of “My Hero Academia” (Episode 104).

Daiki Yamashita portrays Izuku Midoriya, Nobuhiko Okamoto portrays Katsuki Bakugou, Yuuki Kaji portrays Shoto Todoroki, Daichi End portrays Twice, Aoi Yki portrays Tsuyu Asui, Eri Kitamura portrays Mina Ashido, Hiro Shimono portrays Dabi, Hiroshi Kamiya portrays Kojiro Bondo

Season 5, Episode 16 (Episode 104) of “My Hero Academia” will air on Saturday. The new episodes are released every week on Crunchyroll and Funimation.