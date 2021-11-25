[Spoilers] ‘Platinum End’ Episode 8 Live Stream: How To Watch Online

Mirai breaks down after the fight with Metropoliman and admits he doesn’t get any pleasure from murdering or injuring people. Mukaido will try to persuade him in “Platinum End” Episode 8 that they are trying to prevent people like Metropoliman from murdering innocent people. “Symbol of Promise” is the title of the new episode. The storyline and spoiler stills for “Platinum End” Episode 8 have been revealed on the official website. The spoilers indicate that Metropoliman, whose true name has been exposed, is planning his next attack.

Is Mirai and the rest of the team prepared for the next attack?

Saki, who was unable to engage in the previous combat, is pondering something else.

Mukaido and Mirai stepped right into a terrible trap in Episode 7 of the anime. As they approached the top floor of the Grand Tower, it erupted. Unfortunately, the bomb burst near Mukaido, knocking him unconscious and causing him to fall from the tower. Mirai dashed after him.

Mukaido recovered consciousness after a few stressful moments, and the blast was absorbed by his flying suit. Mirai was relieved to learn that he had escaped the attack.

Mukaido, on the other hand, was glad he was wearing the blast suit. He remarked that Metropoliman was willing to kill others with more than just White Arrows.

“Mirai and Mukaido utilize their Wings to travel to Grand Tower, which has been set up with a terrible trap. Their adversary Metropoliman emerges from the haze of smoke. Mirai approaches Metropoliman directly, who claims he lacks the courage to fight “Hulu’s official summary for Episode 7 can be found here.

Miyu Irino portrays Mirai Kakehashi, Yui Ogura portrays Nasse, Ysaku Yara portrays The “Aged God,” Y Sasahara portrays Akira Kakehashi, Toshiyuki Morikawa portrays Nanato Mukaid, Tomoaki Maeno portrays Hajime Sokotani, Natsuki Hanae portrays Revel, Shya Chiba portrays Mizuki

On Thursday, fans may watch “Platinum End” Episode 8 on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.