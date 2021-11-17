[Spoilers] ‘Platinum End’ Episode 7 Live Stream: How To Watch Online

In “Platinum End” Episode 7, Mimimi is successful in recruiting additional God candidates. When Mirai, Naki, and Nanato arrive to the tower, the entire top level is ripped apart by an enormous blast. “Tower of Nightmare” is the title of the new episode. Mimimi and Metropoliman are working together to trap other God candidates, according to the official synopsis for “Platinum End” Episode 7. According to the teasers, Metropoliman ultimately confronts Mirai and his allies.

Mirai, Saki, and Nanato learned about a criminal named Girl A who escaped from a juvenile training center and declared her intention to kill additional girls in the coming days in Episode 6 of the anime.

Because of the nature of her crimes and her easy escape from the training facility, Mirai and his pals suspected she possessed Wings and Arrows.

Girl A’s real name was Yamada Mimimi, and she was exposed on the internet. She was an amateur model who, according to interrogation reports, confessed to killing someone and was ecstatic about the sensation of killing someone.

Mimimi possesses Red Arrow and Wings, according to Nanato. Revel was concerned that the Red Arrow had been given to her by Metropoliman. Saki enquired as to Metropoliman’s motivation.

Revel indicated that he planned to employ Mimimi once more to entice more God aspirants.

“I’ll offer you a chance to live. Kakehashi Mirai’s parents died in an accident, and he spent the rest of his life in misery with the relatives who took him in. He leaped off a building’s top on the day of his middle school graduation, having lost hope in everything. But then he encountered an angel “Crunchyroll’s official series synopsis can be found here.

Miyu Irino portrays Mirai Kakehashi, Yui Ogura portrays Nasse, Ysaku Yara portrays The “Aged God,” Y Sasahara portrays Akira Kakehashi, Toshiyuki Morikawa portrays Nanato Mukaid, Tomoaki Maeno portrays Hajime Sokotani, Natsuki Hanae portrays Revel, Shya Chiba portrays Mizuki

On Thursday, fans can watch “Platinum End” Episode 7 on Crunchyroll and Funimation. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.