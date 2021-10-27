[Spoilers] ‘Platinum End’ Episode 4 Live Stream: How To Watch Online

In “Platinum End” Episode 4, titled “Time to Assemble,” Mirai Kakehashi, Saki Hanakago, and the other god candidates watch Metropoliman’s live TV show.

According to the official synopsis for Episode 4, Metropoliman summons the other god aspirants to Jinbo Stadium. He wants to meet together with the other gods and decide who will be the next deity.

Two god candidates in hero costumes at the stadium, Metro Yellow and Metro Blue, feel the Metropoliman inside the stadium is a fake.

Saki and Mirai are at odds in “Platinum End” Episode 4 about the entire issue surrounding Metropoliman. They will also be compelled to make a choice.

Mirai was returning to school as a high school student in Episode 3. Mirai noticed an angel floating over the entrance gate. Later, he discovered she was Saki’s angel, a childhood friend and crush of his.

Saki was also a god candidate, Mirai discovered. But before he can ask her anything, she pierces his heart with the Red Arrow.

Miyu Irino portrays Mirai Kakehashi, Yui Ogura portrays Nasse, Ysaku Yara portrays The “Aged God,” Y Sasahara portrays Akira Kakehashi, Toshiyuki Morikawa portrays Nanato Mukaid, Tomoaki Maeno portrays Hajime Sokotani, Natsuki Hanae portrays Revel, Shya Chiba portrays Mizuki

On Thursday, fans can watch “Platinum End” Episode 4 on Crunchyroll and Funimation. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.