[Spoilers] ‘Platinum End’ Episode 12 Live Stream: How To Watch Online

In “Platinum End” Episode 12, Fuyuko Kohinata, a wicked researcher and one of Kanade’s minions, intends to test her latest medicine on a person. “A Fine Line Between Offense and Defense” is the title of the new episode. The sneak stills and synopsis for Episode 12 have been revealed on the official website. Mirai and the others are threatened by Fuyuko, who says they will spread the deadly virus and carry out the worst bioterrorist strike the world has ever seen.

She’d like to make a deal with Mirai and his pals. Fuyuko wants to put her new medicine, which melts individuals, to the test. She wants Mirai and his team to be her test subjects.

Mirai is chosen as the first test subject for the medicine that will most certainly melt his body. Mirai is ready for a one-on-one combat with this terrible scientist. Meanwhile, Mukaido and Saki try everything they can to stop Mirai, but it appears that he is determined to die.

“Will Mirai be able to save himself from the needle?”

Saki receives her wings and Revel is promoted to first-rank angel. They rush to the park where the fight is going place, and she uses a Red Arrow to successfully shoot Hajime. Hajime falls in love for the first time in his life because to the Red Arrow’s power. What decision will he make after a tumultuous internal conflict…? Meanwhile, Kanade has been keeping a trump card hidden in his sleeve. According to Crunchyroll, the official synopsis for Episode 11 reads, “It throws their combat into turmoil, turning it into a roller coaster of a battle.”

Miyu Irino portrays Mirai Kakehashi, Yui Ogura portrays Nasse, Ysaku Yara portrays The “Aged God,” Y Sasahara portrays Akira Kakehashi, Toshiyuki Morikawa portrays Nanato Mukaid, Tomoaki Maeno portrays Hajime Sokotani, Natsuki Hanae portrays Revel, Shya Chiba portrays Mizuki

On Thursday, fans may view “Platinum End” Episode 12 on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.