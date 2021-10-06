[Spoilers] ‘Platinum End’ Episode 1 Live Stream Details: How To Watch Online

Mirai Kakehashi is alone, and he has given up hope. In “Platinum Terminate” Episode 1, his classmates are celebrating their middle school graduation while he is planning to end his life.

The first episode’s spoiler stills and summary have been released on the official website. Mirai chooses to jump off the roof of his school building and plunge to his death. Nasse, an angel, emerges out of nowhere and saves him.

Nasse informs her that she has come to make him happy. Mirai, on the other hand, has no idea that he is one of the chosen 13 God candidates on Earth.

Mirai will now face off against 12 other people in her quest to become the next God. Mirai hesitates because he does not want to murder anyone. Will he rise to the occasion and team up with his angel Nasse?

“A distraught Mirai is engulfed in darkness while his peers celebrate their middle school graduation. His battle, however, is only just beginning when he receives help from above in the guise of an angel. Mirai is now competing against 12 other people in a battle to become the world’s next deity. According to Viz, Mirai has an angel on his side, but he may have to become a devil in order to survive.

The manga “Platinum End” was created by original author Tsugumi Ohba and original illustrator Takeshi Obata of “Death Note” renown. Hideya Takahashi directs the animation, which is produced by Signal.MD. Kji date created the character design.

BAND-MAID performs the opening theme song for “Platinum End,” titled “Sense.” Yuu Miyashita performs the final theme, titled “Kfuku-Ron” or “Theory of Surrender.”

Miyu Irino portrays Mirai Kakehashi, Yui Ogura portrays Nasse, Ysaku Yara portrays The “Aged God,” Y Sasahara portrays Akira Kakehashi, Toshiyuki Morikawa portrays Nanato Mukaid, Tomoaki Maeno portrays Hajime Sokotani, Natsuki Hanae portrays Revel, Shya Chiba portrays Mizuki

On Crunchyroll and Funimation Thursday, fans may watch the first episode of “Platinum End” online. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.