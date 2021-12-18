[Spoilers] ‘One Piece’ Episode 1004 Live Stream: How To Watch Online

In “One Piece” Episode 1004, the Akazaya members band together to preserve the Land of Wano. The title of the new episode is “An Inherited Method! Oden’s Secret Swordplay is Unleashed!” The Akazaya members who have relentlessly labored for Lord Oden unite in the official teaser trailer for Episode 1004 to preserve the Land of Wano.

They swear to finish Kaido with their blades and famous secret arts. Oden’s secret swordplay will be unleashed by the Akazaya members against Kaido and the other baddies.

Is it possible for Luffy and the other heroes to defeat the powerful Kaido?

Previously, in the episode titled “A Heroic Sword! Once Again, Akazaya vs. Kaido!” Zoro, Drake, and the other samurais were hit by a new variant of Queen’s Plague Bullets.

When a samurai was penetrated by a pellet, he transformed into a monster. The samurais afflicted by the gunshots resembled ogres, according to Zoro.

The samurais were terrified and fled to a more secure area. Queen, on the other hand, was prepared with his next batch of feared Plague Bullets.

The villain used up all of the shots in the magazine, piercing multiple opponents.

“Queen employs a new variant of the Plague Bullets, which transforms samurai into ogre-like beasts. Meanwhile, the Minks continue to press their attack on the Gifters, trapping Jack. According to Crunchyroll, the official synopsis for Episode 1003 reads, “However, Kaido stands up for his subordinate.”

Mayumi Tanaka portrays Monkey D. Luffy, Kazuya Nakai portrays Roronoa Zoro, Kappei Yamaguchi portrays Usopp, Hiroaki Hirata portrays Sanji, Kazuki Yao portrays Franky, Chikao Otsuka portrays Gol D. Roger, Hiroshi Iwasaki portrays Kurozumi Orochi, Hiroya Ishimaru portrays Oden Kozuki,

On Saturday, fans may watch “One Piece” Episode 1004 on Hulu, Crunchyroll, and Funimation. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.