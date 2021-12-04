[Spoilers] ‘One Piece’ Episode 1002 Live Stream: How To Watch Online

In “One Piece” Episode 1002, Nami swears to save her comrades who are still in danger. In the next episode, dubbed Tobi Roppo, she is pitted against one of the Tobi Roppo “There’s a New Rivalry! Hello, Nami and Ulti!” The official teaser trailer for Episode 1002 shows Nami preparing to save her cornered friends. Ulti is the opponent she will face. Nami takes on this formidable foe and is willing to put her life on the line for her companions.

Meanwhile, Luffy and the samurai warriors are preparing to battle Kaido’s army, which has targeted Drake for fighting alongside Luffy.

Zoro asked Luffy where he was going in Episode 1001 of the anime, and the latter replied that he was headed to Kaido.

Zoro offered to fight beside him against the minions. The security was tight, and the two thought they’d never be able to approach Kaido.

Despite the fact that they were up against a vast number of foes, the warriors believed they would win this battle since Luffy was on their side.

Luffy urged the warriors to rally behind them as they prepared to face the terrible foe.

“Drake and Hawkins are invited to a plan to assassinate Queen by Who’s-Who. Meanwhile, the Straw Hats are up against two massive monsters that resemble the Giant that they formerly battled. Someone unexpected comes in to rescue Luffy as he races towards them “Crunchyroll’s official synopsis for Episode 1001 can be found here.

Mayumi Tanaka portrays Monkey D. Luffy, Kazuya Nakai portrays Roronoa Zoro, Kappei Yamaguchi portrays Usopp, Hiroaki Hirata portrays Sanji, Kazuki Yao portrays Franky, Chikao Otsuka portrays Gol D. Roger, Hiroshi Iwasaki portrays Kurozumi Orochi, Hiroya Ishimaru portrays Oden Kozuki,

On Saturday, fans may watch “One Piece” Episode 1002 on Hulu, Crunchyroll, and Funimation. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.