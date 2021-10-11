[Spoilers] ‘One Piece’ Chapter 1029: Raw Scans, Release Date, and Highlights

Readers will have to wait a little longer to discover more about the state of the conflict in Onigashima, as the release of “One Piece” 1029 is expected to be postponed due to the manga’s break next week.

Highlights from Chapter 1028

The latest chapter of “One Piece” was released earlier today, and it appeared to lay the groundwork for mangaka Eiichiro Oda’s promise of the series’ greatest war. The chapter begins with the CP-0 in the Visitor’s Reception area providing reports on the current situation of the conflict in Onigashima through den den mushi to their colleagues (Rob Lucci and crew).

According to one of the Ciphers, Pol-0, the battle began with 30,000 Beasts Pirates facing 5,400 Minks-Pirates-Ninja-Samurai soldiers. At the moment, Kaido’s team has just 12,000 warriors, while the other side has 8,000.

Rob Lucci and his crew are approaching Wano, and he informs the CP-0 agent in Onigashima that if Kaido loses, the World Government wants to take control of the isolated country. He also notifies the agent of the new order, which directs them to apprehend Nico Robin regardless of the war’s outcome.

With only five minutes till the floating island of Onigashima reaches the Flower Capital, Momonosuke tries everything he can to conjure Flame Clouds to keep the island from falling on the shogun-ruled zone. Meanwhile, Yamato departs with Momo to clear the island of explosives, reducing the chance for harm if it collides with the ground.

Sanji fought Queen the Plague on the Live Floor, who used all of his tactics to destroy the Straw Hats’ cook. Sanji notices that his body appears to have healed his injuries and assumes that he, like his siblings, has aroused hidden powers.

The chapter closes with Queen the Plague’s enormous blade breaking when it collides with Sanji’s body, leaving him speechless.

Predictions And Potential Spoilers For Chapter 1029

The conflict between Zoro and King could be continued in “One Piece” 1029. Readers may also discover more about King, who may have his face revealed as his battle with Zoro progresses.

The dispute between Kid and Law and Big Mom could be updated for readers. Chapter 1029 may potentially give additional information on Nami, Usopp, Tama, Jinbei, Brook, Franky, and Robin’s current situation.

Furthermore, fans may learn more about Orochi, who is still alive and hidden someplace in Onigashima. The next manga installment might have a few surprises in store. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.