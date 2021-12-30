[Spoilers] ‘One Piece’ 1036: First Chapter For 2022 Heralds A New King

The first chapter of “One Piece” 1036 will be released in 2022, but raw scans have revealed that readers will meet a new king when the highly anticipated episode is released.

“The Way of Bushido is Found in Death” is the title of the next “One Piece” chapter, and the Color Spread depicts the Straw Hat Pirates playing on snow-capped houses. Insiders in the community, mainly Redon from Manga Helpers, have given information concerning Chapter 1036.

The chapter will depict the continuation and final conclusion of the explosive struggle between Roronoa Zoro and King the Conflagration, two of the most powerful vice-captains of the new pirate age. While Kaido’s Calamity King is unquestionably powerful, Luffy’s right-hand man will show that he is far more so.

According to the raw scans, Zoro will unleash a tremendous strike on King that will break the All-sword Star’s and force him to lose a portion of his right wing. The remnant of the Lunarian race will also suffer a major cut on his torso as a result of the attack.

Zoro, on the other hand, will be in the air directly behind his opponent, his swords flashing with black lightning. King will then pass out and recall a discussion he had with Kaido several years after the yonko had gotten her out of jail.

In “One Piece” 1036, Zoro will also have a flashback, which will take readers back to the moment when he was vanquished by Dracule Mihawk in Baratie. King will remember his pledge to Kaido that he will not lose until the yonko is crowned King of Pirates as he loses consciousness.

Similarly, Zoro’s flashback is about him promising his captain that he would never be defeated until he became the greatest swordsman and assisted Luffy in becoming the King of Pirates. As Zoro prepares to return to Onigashima, his swords continue to emit black illumination and smoke.

Zoro would ostensibly acknowledge his win by saying that if the situation warrants it, he is willing to become the King of Hell. Pirate Hunter Zoro will execute a tremendous assault to propel himself toward the floating island as King continues to fall far from Onigashima.

Zoro’s declaration that he is ready to be King of Hell appears to be a reference to Oden’s Enma. Tenguyama Hitetsu defined Enma as the sword with the in one of the manga’s prior chapters. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.