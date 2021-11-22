[Spoilers] ‘One Piece’ 1033 Could Reveal Mysterious Silhouette’s Identity, With Power Teased In 1004

The identity and power of the unknown figure teased in the manga’s 1004th issue could be revealed in “One Piece” 1033.

Over the weekend, the latest chapter of Eiichiro Oda’s blockbuster manga “One Piece” was released, and it had some intriguing clues that appeared to hint to some of the comic’s Wano arc secrets. Readers were interested in Chapter 1004 when a mystery man emerged in the location where some members of the Akasaya Nine were resting.

Following their traumatic loss at the hands of the Emperor of the Sea Kaido, the samurai were in horrible shape. Because the room was dark, the faint light permitted only those who saw the person to perceive its outline.

Many speculations had been proposed by fans, and it appears that the most recent manga installment validated what many had predicted. The unidentified woman could be Hyori, Oden’s sole daughter, as seen in the manga’s final panel.

Orochi followed the shamisen’s sound and discovered Hyori playing the three-string traditional Japanese musical instrument. Furthermore, the Enma was seen reacting to the shamisen’s sound.

Oden died, leaving two children: Momonosuke, who was sent into the future by Lady Toki, and Hyori, who grew up in Wano, a desolate and dystopian closed country. Readers are already aware that Momonusuke received his father’s ability to hear the Voice of All Things, but it is unknown whether Hyori inherited any special abilities or powers from her parents.

“For a long time, I’ve wondered if Hiyori possesses any form of ability power. “The shamisen music reaching all the way out of the castle and being able to draw out Enma’s strength sounds too strange to be something regular,” says the dependable “One Piece” source “newworldartur is an insider, a content creator, and a translator.

While the insider does not give manga or anime spoilers, their analysis and forecasts are usually correct. In March, the same insider prophesied that Momo would transform into a dragon and summon Flame Clouds to keep Onigashima from colliding with the Flower Capital.

“One Piece” 1033 has a good chance of revealing more about Hyori and her talents, as well as confirming that she is the mystery silhouette mentioned in Chapter 1004. Some scenes showing the continuation of the Zoro may also be seen by fans. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.