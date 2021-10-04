[Spoilers] ‘One Piece’ 1028 Raw Scan, Release Date, And More

With Yamato’s support, Kozuki Momonosuke slowly accepted his role as one of Wano Kuni’s saviors in the most recent manga episode of the hit series “One Piece.”

But it appears that even if Luffy overcomes Kaido, he will face two more deadly foes who are only biding their time, waiting for the appropriate moment to strike.

Highlights from Chapter 1027

The clash of Luffy and Kaido’s Haki, which broke the clouds and allowed the minks to glimpse the Sulong-triggering full moon, helped Nekomamushi and Inuarashi beat Jack the Drought and Charlotte Perospero. Meanwhile, the most recent chapter revealed that, despite Kinemon’s valor, the usurper Orochi was not completely killed, and it appears that the shogun is still alive and hiding.

In the last manga installment, the ultimate combat between first mates finally took place, and it appears that the severely injured Zoro may stand up and even defeat King if he is in peak condition. Momo learned how to make Flame Clouds from Yamato, and the two are trying to come up with a way to keep the floating island of Onigashima from colliding with the Flower Capital.

Yamato learnt in the previous episode that Kaido’s power is becoming unstable and weakening, and that if this happens, his Flame Clouds will vanish, allowing Onigashima to float.

Predictions and Spoilers in Chapter 1028

The next manga chapter will most likely depict what happened to Orochi after Kinemon chopped off his head. Fans may also discover more about King, and if they’re lucky, they may see Kaido’s most powerful All-Star exposed or defeated.

The combat between Queen the Plague and Vinsmoke Sanji could be shown in “One Piece” 1028. Fans may also learn more about Kid and law when they battle another formidable Yonko, Big Mom.

Yamato, Momo, and Luffy’s situation will most likely be continued in the next chapter. In the future manga edition, fans may get updates on Franky, Robin, Brook, Nami, Usopp, and Tama.

Raw Images, Spoilers, and the Release Date

This week there is no break, therefore “One Piece” 1028 will be released on Sunday. In terms of spoilers, the early set will be released between Wednesday and Thursday, while raw scans will be released on Friday or Saturday.

Viz Media and Manga Plus have made “One Piece” publicly available.