[Spoilers] ‘One Piece’ 1027 Raw Scans, Release Date, Highlights, And More

The tenth volume of “One Piece” will be released this weekend, with fans eager to see more of the massive battle on the roof of the Skull Dome. More details about the future chapter, including raw scans, spoilers, and a publication date, may be found here.

Highlights from Chapter 1026

Momo hoisted Luffy on his back and returned to Onigashima after transforming into an adult and maturing for a few decades. Kaido’s battle with his son Yamato is a bloodbath. With the appearance of Luffy and Momonosuke, it reached new heights.

The most recent chapter explains how Luffy assisted Momo in confronting his greatest fears: flying and Kaido. Oden’s son bit the powerful Yonko, who was stunned by the attack, with the support of the Straw Hats’ commander.

Furthermore, Luffy publicly urged Momo to assist him in taking down Kaido, which was televised throughout Onigashima. This not only inspired Oden’s son, but also all of the alliance’s fighters who had been losing hope.

The conflict between Kaido and Momo created storm clouds that obscured the moon. Inuarashi and Nekomamushi, who were fighting Jack the Drought and Charlotte Perospero, were also affected by the struggle.

The minks’ formidable Sulong forms were lost, allowing Jack and Perospero to gain an advantage in each combat. Luffy confronts Kaido on the roof, and their conflict breaks the sky, dividing the clouds and revealing the moon once more.

Inuarashi and Nekomamushi reverted to their Sulong forms and delivered their final and most devastating blows to their opponents. Orochi was seen lurking someplace in Onigashima in the last panel of the previous episode. He was taken aback when he saw Jack being defeated by two of Oden’s vassals.

Predictions and Spoilers in Chapter 1027

“One Piece” 1027 could reveal further information about Orochi, such as what happened to him when Kinemon cut all of his heads and where he is currently hiding. After what appeared to be a crushing loss by Inuarashi and Nekomamushi, fans may learn more about Jack and Perospero.

The Zoro and Sanji vs. King and Queen fight, as well as other Live Floor updates, may be featured in “One Piece.” The current position of Nami, Usopp, and Tama may potentially be discussed in the next chapter.

Release Date For Raw Scans And Spoilers

Every Sunday, except during breaks, a new chapter of “One Piece” is released. Because there will be no break this week, fans may expect the new chapter to be released on October 3.

Those interested in reading the official “One Piece” 1027 manga can do so. Brief News from Washington Newsday.