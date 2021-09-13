[Spoilers] ‘One Piece’ 1026 Raw Scans, Release Date, Highlights, And More

The highly anticipated battle between Beast Pirates’ All-Stars King the Conflagration and Queen the Plague and Straw Hats’ Monster Duo Sanji and Zoro could appear in “One Piece” 1026. However, because the series is currently on hiatus, fans will have to wait a long to read this new chapter.

Highlights from Chapter 1025

Luffy and Momonosuke’s perilous journey to Onigashima was portrayed in “One Piece” 1025, giving fans a sneak peek at the three-versus-one showdown on the roof of the Skull Dome.

The most recent chapter also provided fans with new information about Yamato. Kaido appears to have tried to crush Yamato’s spirit since he was a child. Aside from locking him up in a cave, Kaido was shown to have killed everybody who tried to approach his son in the most recent manga edition.

The most recent installment also included Momonosuke as an adult, who confessed that despite his age, he is still frightened of flying. Kaido was similarly taken aback when he noticed another dragon on the Skull Dome’s roof, later learning that it was Oden’s heir.

Predictions and Spoilers in Chapter 1026

Most likely, the next manga part will include an update on King and Queen’s battle with Sanji and Zoro. While fans are familiar with the Straw Hats’ Monster Duo’s power and skills, they have yet to witness their prowess when pitted against the Beasts Pirates’ strongest members.

In “One Piece” 1026, fans may also get an update from the CP-0 on the current state of the conflict in Onigashima. Furthermore, the next episode may reveal what happens to Tama, Nami, and Usopp.

It could possibly provide an update on Kid and Law’s struggle with the Emperor of the Sea Big Mom, as well as what happens to the Akazaya Nine and the rest of the Big Mom Pirates in Wano.

Spoilers, Raw Scans, and the Release Date

Because the manga is currently on hiatus, fans can expect the official publication of “One Piece” 1026 on September 26. This week, insiders could reveal early spoilers. Meanwhile, raw scans with English translations are expected to be online on September 24 or 25.

Viz Media and Manga Plus are releasing “One Piece” manga.