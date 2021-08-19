[Spoilers] ‘One Piece’ 1022 Teases King’s Mysterious Origin

The “One Piece” 1022 leaks revealed a slew of new details concerning the War in Onigashima, but the hint about King the Conflagration’s strange race caught the attention of many fans.

King is considered to be Kaido’s most powerful commander, and with the latest surprise hinting at what he’s capable of, fans are eager to learn more about him. When Marco spewed a hypothesis about King and his race, things became even more interesting.

There used to be a race that dwelt on top of the wall, according to the Whitebeard Pirates’ previous first division commander. Instead of naming him King the Wildfire, which is the All-moniker, Star’s he appears to suggest that King is from that race, using the term kaen (fire) instead of Kasai in the spoilers.

When they met in Wano, Big Mom also dropped some hints about King. Three races, according to the Emperor of the Sea, are gone from her country, one of which is thought to have been “extincted” from history.

“But you are alive and standing here,” Big Mom said, surprising King. King’s crimes would be forgiven if he joined the Big Mom Pirates, according to the Emperor of the Sea. Kaido’s commander, on the other hand, politely declined her request.

When referring to the race to which King probably belongs, mangaka Eiichiro Oda used the term extinguished rather than erased or eradicated. While the word extinguish literally means “to put an end to,” it also connotes the cessation of a fire’s burning or shining.

King is thought to be a Kotengu by many enthusiasts. The phrase has developed over time, but it is still used to allude to the older and more animalistic yokai spirits known as Karasutengu in Japanese folklore.

While the term karasu refers to crows, the Kotengu bear a striking resemblance to huge birds of prey such as Japanese Black kite hawks. Kotengu, like all other Tengu spirits, is said to be able to shapeshift while remaining in its original form for the majority of the time.

Aside from that, viewers observed striking parallels in the clothes of King, Magellan, and Shiryu of the Rain. King was previously the warden of Impel Down, according to a popular fan idea. Regrettably, all of them are only theories and conjectures.

It appears that Eiichiro Oda is not yet ready to reveal the enigmatic race King belongs to to the enormous “One Piece” fan base.

The next episode of "One Piece" is set to air in the year 1022.