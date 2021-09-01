[Spoilers] ‘My Next Life As A Villainess’ Season 2, Episode 10 Live Stream Details

In “My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X” Season 2, Episode 10, Catarina Claes sets out to find Keith, who is still missing. “Keith Disappeared (Part 2)” is the title of the new episode.

Catarina and Lana will work together to find Keith, according to the official synopsis for Episode 10. Catarina holds herself responsible for Keith’s disappearance.

She frantically investigates the next city she goes for clues. Catarina, on the other hand, is unable to collect key information that might bring her to him.

Keith, who has been trapped, is concerned about his sister.

Keith and Katarina had a heart-to-heart talk regarding the latter joining the Department of Magic in the previous episode. They also discussed her romance with Prince Gerald.

Keith was kidnapped by Thomas Coleman and an unknown accomplice near the end of the installment.

“Affluent heiress” Catarina Claes is struck in the head by a rock and recalls her previous existence. It turns out that the universe she lives in is that of the otome game Fortune Lover, which she was fascinated with in her previous life… However, she’s been cast as a villain who seeks to sabotage the protagonist’s romances! Catarina’s best and worst outcomes in the game are exile and death! She’ll have to figure out a way to avoid setting off the doomsday alarm and create her own happy future! Now comes the screwball love comedy based on misunderstandings!” According to Crunchyroll, read the official series summary.

Maaya Uchida plays Catarina Claes, Inori Minase plays Sophia Ascart, Azumi Waki plays Anne Shelley, Miho Okasaki plays Mary Hunt, Kousuke Toriumi plays Rufus Brode, Yusuke Shirai plays Ian Stuart, Yui Ogura plays Selena Berg, Toshiki Masuda plays Raphael Wolt, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka plays Nicole

On Crunchyroll, fans can watch Season 2 Episode 10 of “My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!” On Friday, the program will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.