[Spoilers] ‘Komi Can’t Communicate’ Episode 5 Live Stream: How To Watch Online

Summer has arrived, and students are eager to show off their summer uniforms. Komi wears her new outfit on the first day of school.

The synopsis for “Komi Can’t Communicate” Episode 5 has been posted on the anime’s official Twitter account. It says that everyone around Komi is acting strangely, and she wonders if she is the odd one out.

Komi and the other students were lining up for a physical test in Episode 4 of the anime “Komi Can’t Communicate.” When her pupils saw Komi getting ready for her turn, they struggled amongst themselves to catch a peek of the school’s Madonna.

Meanwhile, Yadano Makeru, who despises losing, aspired to do well in the physical examination. She was determined to defeat Komi. Tadano noticed Yadano staring at Komi in an odd way.

The medical examination was broken down into four sections: vision, height, weight, and sitting weight. She began to plan how she would defeat the most attractive girl in the class.

Yadano felt confident, but she was taken aback when Komi defeated her without saying anything.

Ren Yamai, one of the most fashionable females in the class, was the focus of the next segment of the episode.

According to Netflix, the official series summary is, “At a high school filled of unusual characters, Tadano helps his shy and unsociable classmate Komi reach her goal of making friends with 100 people.”

Aoi Koga portrays Shoko Komi, Gakuto Kajiwara portrays Hitohito Tadano, Rie Murakawa portrays Najimi Osana, Noriko Hidaka portrays the narrator, Yurika Moriyama portrays Kaede Otori, Yukiyo Fujii portrays Himiko Agari, Yuga Sato portrays Taisei Sonoda, Sarah Emi Bridcutt portrays Akako On

This Thursday, fans may watch Episode 5 of “Komi Can’t Communicate” on Netflix and TV Tokyo. On Netflix, the episode will be available in Japanese with English subtitles.