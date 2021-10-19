[Spoilers] ‘Komi Can’t Communicate’ Episode 3 Live Stream: How To Watch Online

Komi Shouko’s quest to make 100 friends, despite suffering from an illness known as Comyushou, continues. In “Komi Can’t Communicate” Episode 3, she is ready for more after becoming friends with communication master Najimi Osama.

The summary for Episode 3 has been released on the anime series’ official Twitter account. Komi, who is nervous and unable to speak to anyone, appears to be staring at someone, according to the narrative. It looks that she will meet someone who, like her, is easily frightened.

It’ll be fascinating to see if Tadano and Najimi assist Komi in selecting her next companion.

In Episode 2 of “Komi Can’t Communicate,” it’s revealed that Komi suffers from an illness known as Comyushou, which causes one’s social skills to suffer. She made friends with Tadano, who promised to assist her in achieving her goal of 100 friends.

With 99 to go, Tadano understood he was facing an uphill battle. He realized he didn’t have any acquaintances at school and had no choice but to approach his childhood friend Najimi, a social butterfly.

Tadano and Komi soon discovered that she was friends with everyone. Later in the episode, Najimi revealed a former occurrence in which she attempted but failed to be friends with Komi.

According to Netflix, the official series summary is, “At a high school filled of unusual characters, Tadano helps his shy and unsociable classmate Komi reach her goal of making friends with 100 people.”

Aoi Koga portrays Shoko Komi, Gakuto Kajiwara portrays Hitohito Tadano, Rie Murakawa portrays Najimi Osana, Noriko Hidaka portrays the narrator, Yurika Moriyama portrays Kaede Otori, Yukiyo Fujii portrays Himiko Agari, Yuga Sato portrays Taisei Sonoda, Sarah Emi Bridcutt portrays Akako On

On Thursday, Japanese viewers may watch Episode 3 of “Komi Can’t Communicate” on Netflix Japan and TV Tokyo. Fans outside of Japan will be able to view the episodes on Netflix starting on Thursday.