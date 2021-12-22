[Spoilers] ‘Komi Can’t Communicate’ Episode 12 Finale Live Stream Details: How To Watch Online

In the anime’s last episode, Komi and her friends are getting ready to celebrate the Cultural Festival. “Cultural Festival, The After Party, After Party” is the title of Episode 12 of “Komi Can’t Communicate.” The anime’s official Twitter account has posted spoiler stills and a summary for the closing episode of “Komi Can’t Communicate.” Najimi would most likely start the show by employing Tadano and Komi as maids in her café.

Furthermore, Najimi appears to be offering discounted tickets to entice customers.

The entirety of the Cultural Festival, including the scary house, is scheduled to be shown in the second part of “Komi Can’t Communicate” Episode 12’s conclusion.

The class was in a crisis scenario before the Cultural Festival in the previous episode. The class was on the edge of collapsing because students wanted Komi to be the committee’s leader.

The kids were debating what they would do for the occasion. Najimi advised that they make a fast presentation of each particular incident and then make a decision based on the majority vote.

They should have a maid café and a spooky house, according to Najimi.

According to Netflix, the official series summary is, “At a high school filled of unusual characters, Tadano helps his shy and unsociable classmate Komi reach her goal of making friends with 100 people.”

Aoi Koga portrays Shoko Komi, Gakuto Kajiwara portrays Hitohito Tadano, Rie Murakawa portrays Najimi Osana, Noriko Hidaka portrays the narrator, Yurika Moriyama portrays Kaede Otori, Yukiyo Fujii portrays Himiko Agari, Yuga Sato portrays Taisei Sonoda, Sarah Emi Bridcutt portrays Akako On

This Thursday, fans may watch the finale of “Komi Can’t Communicate” on Netflix Japan and TV Tokyo. Outside of Japan, the episode will be available on Netflix on January 6th.