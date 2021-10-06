[Spoilers] ‘Komi Can’t Communicate’ Episode 1 Live Stream: How To Watch Online

Shoko Komi wants to make friends, but when she tries to speak, her social anxiety takes over and she is unable to speak. Episode 1 of “Komi Can’t Communicate” introduces the protagonist and her desire to make new acquaintances.

Hitohito Tadano tries to strike up a conversation with Komi in the official promo trailer for “Komi Can’t Communicate,” but she is unable to do so. Tadano admires Komi and has set a goal for himself in school to assist her earn 100 friends.

Also, Tadano appears to have a thing for Komi, who is stunning. Tadano, on the other hand, believes he is not good enough for her.

“Shoko Komi, a socially apprehensive high school student, wishes to make friends, but everyone at school misinterprets her chronic social anxiety for cool reserve. According to Viz, the official manga synopsis reads, “With the entire student body keeping their distance and Komi unable to utter a single word, friendship may be eternally beyond her reach.”

The anime “Komi Can’t Communicate” is based on Tomohito Oda’s manga of the same name. Ayumu Watanabe is the series’ principal director, and Kazuki Kawagoe is the director. The music was composed by Yukari Hashimoto, and the sound was handled by Jun Watanabe. OLM is the studio that makes the animation.

Aoi Koga plays Shoko Komi, Gakuto Kajiwara plays Hitohito Tadano, Rie Murakawa plays Najimi Osana, Noriko Hidaka plays the narrator, Yurika Moriyama plays Kaede Otori, Yukiyo Fujii plays Himiko Agari, Yuga Sato plays Taisei Sonoda, Sarah Emi Bridcutt plays Akako Onigashima, Ruriko

This Thursday, viewers in Japan may watch the first episode of “Komi Can’t Communicate” on Netflix Japan and TV Tokyo. The series will be available on Netflix starting October 21 for fans outside of Japan.