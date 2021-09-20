[Spoilers] ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Chapter 160 Release Date: Hammer Of Rage

Hiromi Higuruma is fed up with a system that works nonstop to prove a defendant’s guilt. Higuruma loses his wits and smashes the mallet on the desk after his last client is sentenced to life in prison despite receiving a clean chit in the first trial.

Higuruma’s past is complex, and his cursed spirit will most likely be revealed in Chapter 160 of “Jujutsu Kaisen.”

Ducky, a Twitter user, has offered a sneak peek at Chapter 160 of “Jujutsu Kaisen.”

“A cursed court begins with the hammer of rage!!” Check out the sneak peek.

Creator Gege Akutami delves deeper into Higuruma’s life as a lawyer in the previous chapter. Higuruma meets his client in what looks to be a jail meeting room to begin the chapter.

Higuruma was defending Keita Oe, a man accused of killing a mother and her small daughter in a horrible manner. In their house in Morioka City, Iwate Prefecture, the mother-daughter combo was savagely stabbed to death.

The prosecutor suspected Oe of being the assailant. He was arrested and accused with robbery and murder. Things worsened when Oe ran away from police officers while being questioned.

The officers discovered the murder weapon when they followed Oe to his residence. Further research revealed that the blood on the knife had the same DNA as the victim. Oe, on the other hand, maintained his innocence.

In the following panel, Oe tells Higuruma that he picked up the knife, but it wasn’t his. Higurama carefully examined Oe’s case and concluded that he was not guilty. The real difficulty was proving it in court.

The chapter also discussed how public defenders were always overworked and underpaid compared to other lawyers. Higuruma, on the other hand, argued that simple situations dull a lawyer’s abilities.

The court found Oe innocent later in the chapter, but Higuruma knew the other party would appeal right away. The case was retried, and the judge found Oe guilty of the murders of the mother and her daughter.

If Oe and Higuruma had any complaints, the judge told them they might file a petition for a final appeal.

Higuruma abruptly slammed a hammer on the desk and demanded that everyone return since they were preparing for a retrial.

As Higuruma was about to beat the mallet again, a mystery figure came behind him.

Chapter 160 of “Jujutsu Kaisen” will be released on September 26. On Viz and Manga Plus, fans can read the preceding chapters online.