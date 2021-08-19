[Spoilers] ‘How A Realist Hero Rebuilt The Kingdom’ Episode 8 Live Stream Details

In Episode 8 of “How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom,” Aisha’s community is in danger, and Kazuya Souma chooses to help her.

The sneak stills and synopsis for Episode 8 have been revealed on the official website. Aisha’s hometown, which is experiencing severe rains, is experiencing an unprecedented situation. Furthermore, the torrential rains triggered a landslide, burying half of the village in debris.

Souma and his colleagues are now rushing to save the inhabitants and what remains of the community. Souma has a limited amount of time and must act quickly before the entire community is submerged.

The magic in another planet was split into six components – fire, earth, wind, water, darkness, and light – in the previous episode, titled “Thus Saith the Elder.”

Each element had its own magic attacks: fire, earth, wind, and water. The light, on the other hand, was used for healing magic. Darkness was distinct in that it wasn’t magic that manipulated darkness, but rather any specialized magic that didn’t belong under one of the other five elements.

Souma’s living poltergeist was classified as evil magic in the other category. Souma utilized his abilities to join an adventurer party in this episode.

“Souma sends his magically tamed mascot warrior to join a group of adventurers. Souma sets out to develop a new port city and network of highways after getting funds with his team of accountants, but runs into opposition from the locals,” according to the synopsis of “How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom” Episode 7 on Funimation.

Inori Minase plays Liscia Elfrieden, Yuusuke Kobayashi plays Kazuya Souma, Yui Ishikawa plays Jeanne Euphoria, Yui Horie plays Excel Walter, Taiten Kusunoki plays Georg Carmine, Tetsu Inada plays Gaius Amidonia, Mugihito plays Albert Elfrieden, Reina Ueda plays Juna Doma, Moeka Kishimoto plays Tomoe Inui,

On Saturday, fans may watch Episode 8 of “How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom” online on Funimation. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.