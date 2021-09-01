[Spoilers] ‘How A Realist Hero Rebuilt The Kingdom’ Episode 10 Live Stream Details

In Episode 10 of “How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom,” Amidonian armies are preparing to invade a city in the Kingdom of Elfrieden.

The summary for Episode 10 has been released on the official website. The walled city has been besieged by Amidonia’s warriors. They later demand that the castle be opened.

The officer, Weist Garreau, requests a day or two before the soldiers can enter the castle. It appears to be a diversionary maneuver, and Souma has no choice but to commence the war and summon Castor’s Air Force.

The Three Dukes convened in Randal in the previous episode to plan how to deal with Souma. Before circumstances change in the king’s favor, Castor stressed that they must find a solution.

Meanwhile, Excel wondered if Castor had reconsidered his decision to oppose Souma. She declined to assist Castor because the safety of Lagoon City was her top responsibility.

Souma finally delivered Three Dukes an ultimatum later in the show. He warned them that if they didn’t follow his directions, they’d face the consequences.

Gaius had received a letter from Georg Carmine in Amidonia. Georg was willing to take Gaius’ offer.

“The Three Dukes convene to consider King Souma’s fate. Gaius receives word from Georg accepting his aid in Amidonia and prepares to conquer Elfrieden against his finance minister’s misgivings. According to Funimation, “How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom” Episode 9’s official synopsis reads, “Souma issues his ultimatum to the Three Dukes.”

Inori Minase plays Liscia Elfrieden, Yuusuke Kobayashi plays Kazuya Souma, Yui Ishikawa plays Jeanne Euphoria, Yui Horie plays Excel Walter, Taiten Kusunoki plays Georg Carmine, Tetsu Inada plays Gaius Amidonia, Mugihito plays Albert Elfrieden, Reina Ueda plays Juna Doma, Moeka Kishimoto plays Tomoe Inui,

On Saturday, fans may watch Episode 10 of “How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom” online on Funimation. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.