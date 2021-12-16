Spoilers from ‘One Piece’ 1035 point to Zoro’s impending victory and the Luffy-Kaido Yonko-Tier battle.

The highly anticipated raw scans and summary of “One Piece” 1035 have leaked online, hinting at Zoro’s impending victory and implying that the next chapter could contain a yonko-tier rematch between Luffy and Kaido.

Insiders posted the whole description and raw scans of “One Piece” 1035 online just days before its official release, so readers are in for a treat. The next chapter, “Zoro vs King,” narrates the story of what transpires during the combat between Vinsmoke Sanji and Queen the Plague.

Queen is launched beyond the bounds of Onigashima by Sanji’s tremendous kick, which sends her flying outside Kaido’s castle. The attack was so powerful that Queen lost a few teeth and was eventually knocked out.

Somewhere in the Pleasure Hall, where Sanji and Queen fought, is the oiran whom Sanji thought he had injured. After being subjected to Queen’s harshness and watching the fight, she is still trembling with terror.

Sanji walks up to her and extends his hand, handing her Chuuji. The oiran expresses her gratitude to Sanji for his heroic efforts in rescuing her puppy.

After that, Sanji collapses to the ground and passes out. Following Kumuraski’s death, some of the oiran who ascended to Kumuraski’s status summon other geisha to assist her with Sanji. In the Pleasure Hall battle, he is pronounced the victor.

The “One Piece” 1035 summary also includes information on King the Wildfire and how he came to be Kaido’s right hand. The Lunarian encountered the yonko at the Punk Hazard facility, where they were both held captive and subjected to World Government experiments.

Kaido discovered King imprisoned in a machine and told him he wants to form a pirate gang. When the King asked Kaido if he could transform the world, the yonko assured him that he was the only one who could. They both escaped after destroying the facility.

Zoro and King resume their battle in another region of the Skull Dome. Kaido’s right-hand man believes that no human will ever be able to defeat him, but Zoro disagrees.

In response to Zoro’s Oomori Karyuudon attack, King summons a significantly larger and more powerful flame dragon. The swordsman of the Straw Hats, En-ou Santoryuu, is followed by Ippyaku Sanjou Hiryuu Jigoku.

Following that, Zoro employs a new technique that is similar to his Hiryuu Kaen, but this time he employs three swords. The strike allows Zoro to slash King’s massive flame dragon, shocking him.

Following it, Zoro begins a. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.