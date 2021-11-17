Spoilers from ‘One Piece’ 1032 reveal Zoro’s major dilemma and hint at Wano’s final act.

“One Piece” 1032 will highlight Roronoa Zoro’s major issue and signal the end of Act 3 of the Wano arc and the beginning of the final act.

While fans wait for the official publication of the “One Piece” manga, the ever-reliable industry insider Redon of AP Forums disclosed the first round of spoilers. “The Dear Sword of Oden,” which is most likely a reference to the Enma now in Zoro’s hands, is the title of “One Piece” 1032.

The next chapter will focus on the Zoro vs. King battle, in which Kaido’s right-hand guy is expected to reveal his extraordinary dinosaur body, which is identical to Queen the Plague’s. King will revert to his human form throughout the battle and fight Zoro with his sword.

The Pirate Hunter will be in a difficult situation because he is unable to determine which race the King belongs to. According to him, Kaido’s top minion possesses the power of a race he is unfamiliar with, and he will be unable to destroy him unless he can unravel the mystery.

The sound of the shamisen will then be heard by Zoro, and the Enma will react. Enma is Oden’s sword, which he left to Hyori after he died. Because Hyori is the one who plays the shamisen, it is most likely to react to it.

Orochi will also hear the shamisen and will track down its source, according to the spoilers. They suggested that Oden’s daughter Hyori would meet the shogun of Wano Kuni.

In the manga’s forthcoming chapters, there’s a good chance Hyori will finally kill Orochi. In the upcoming manga issue, readers will see Marco turn into a Phoenix and fight with Izou.

Meanwhile, Yamato and the Number Fuga appear to be friends, and rather than fighting each other, Fuga is likely to assist Kaido’s son. Brook and Nico Robin may also come face to face with Yamato after falling barely above Fuga’s head.

The CP-0 is still chasing Robin and Brook, but they may not be able to approach the Straw Hats due to their injuries from the fire youkai. Scrathmen Apoo are expected to find the CP-0 in Wano and photograph it.

Morgans, a newsmaker, will buy these photos from Apoo. The CP-0 is also aware of X Drake’s true identity, and readers will see Apoo and Drake battle the CP-0.

This Sunday, “One Piece” 1032 will be released. Readers. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.