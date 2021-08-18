Spoilers from ‘One Piece’ 1022 point to this powerful character’s crushing defeat at the hands of Kaido’s All-Star.

One of Kaido’s All-Stars, King the Conflagration, defeats Marco the Phoenix, the former First Division commander of the Whitebeard Pirates, in the newest round of spoilers for “One Piece” 1022.

According to the latest set of revelations from Redon and other community insiders, the next part of the hit manga series will be action-packed. According to reports, the chapter would depict Sanji fighting two of Kaido’s All-Stars, King the Conflagration and Queen the Plague, on his own.

The top dogs of the Beast Pirates crew’s relentless, numerous, and powerful attacks knock Sanji out a little, leading him to cough blood and eventually fall. Charlotte Perospero smiles as Sanji is knocked unconscious, but Nekomamushi strikes him in the face, sending Big Mom’s eldest son flying across the Live Stage floor.

Meanwhile, according to “One Piece” 1022 spoilers, King detects a weird aura and notices Zoro on the floor. Marco kicks him in the face just as he is ready to penetrate the Pirate Hunter. If Marco does not want to die, King advises him to give up.

Marco and King clashed before the events of Chapter 1022, according to spoilers. Fans will discover from a flashback that King was a fearsome foe who could shoot a series of black fireballs. This strike appeared to be so powerful that even if Marco had already changed into a fireball, the fireballs remained unstoppable and burned him. King then sliced Marco repeatedly with his katana, which was laced with a weird haki, until the Phoenix dropped to the ground.

Marco lost an arm in the struggle with King the Conflagration, and it appears that he was unable to regrow it. During the Marineford War, Marco the Phoenix was one of the brave pirates that stood up to the World Government.

Fans witnessed him face off against Akainu and other admirals in various scenes during the conflict and come out uninjured. Marco’s humiliating defeat against King is shocking, given that Kaido’s All-Star may be more powerful than he is.

Oda, on the other hand, appears to be hinting at Marco’s retirement from the ring. According to reports, he would agree with King’s counsel to give up. In “One Piece” 1022, Marco would inform King that his time has passed and that the show’s true stars should now take center stage.

The title of episode 1022 of “One Piece” is said to be “The Stars of The Show.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.