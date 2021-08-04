Spoilers from ‘One Piece’ 1021′ reveal shocking and unexpected character transformations that could have an impact on the Onigashima War.

Spoilers for “One Piece” 1021 foreshadow Nico Robin and Kozuki Momonosuke’s startling character makeovers, which could have an influence on the conflict in Onigashima.

Thanks to Redon of AP Forums and other community insiders, the latest round of spoilers for “One Piece” 1021 is already accessible online. Two huge character makeovers are teased in the future manga installment, which fans are not expecting. Nico Robin, one of the Straw Hats’ most underappreciated members, is expected to undergo the first dramatic shift.

In the next episode, it looks that the archeologist will apply a new technique called Demonio Fleur. According to spoilers, she will be able to turn her massive body into a black demon by employing this technique. The move is wonderful, especially for Nico Robin admirers who have been waiting to see her in action.

Some fans believe Robin is extremely powerful, although her skills have been weakened over time. Tobi Roppo’s Black Maria is a wonderful match for a black demon with imposing stature. The Shinuchi is 8.2 meters tall and as big as Kaido. This formidable creature is no match for Robin in her normal form.

Robin experienced a flashback with Sabo, Koala, and Hack before her metamorphosis, according to the teasers. Robin spent her time in time-travel with the Revolutionary Army, where she trained and became friends with its members. Momonosuke, Oden’s kid, may undergo a character shift, according to “One Piece” 1021 spoilers.

Momo is said to have asked Shinobu to use her Juku Juku no Jutsu on him at the end of the chapter to change him into an adult. Shinobu has consumed Juku Juku no Mi, a Paramecia type of Devil Fruit. Shinobu has the capacity to age and decay inanimate items as a result of this.

It’s probable that Momo has grown dissatisfied with the state of affairs in Onigashima. Kinemon and Kiku were both certain that they were already dead when he left them. Momo’s appeal to Shinobu is most likely motivated by a combination of exasperation, guilt, and desperation.

Shinobu’s devil fruit, interestingly, appears to work only on inanimate objects. While it remains to be known if her power can be used on humans, seeing an adult Momo could have an impact on the Onigashima battle.

The samurai may be inspired to battle with their lord. It may also perplex them, considering most of the fighters had seen Momo as a youngster before the conflict began.

