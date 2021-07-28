Spoilers from ‘One Piece: 1020′ tease a major game changer arriving in Wano.

The fight in Onigashima is far from over, and it appears that more players in the background are being forced to expose their hands and get involved in order to learn what is at risk for them. According to “One Piece” 1020 spoilers, a specific character will make a decision that will effect the war and the manga’s plot.

Fans will witness Luffy recover consciousness, according to the most recent round of “One Piece” 1020 spoilers. He’ll request that Momonosuke transport him back to Onigashima. Of course, this can only happen if Oden’s son transforms into a dragon. Wet-Haired Caribou, interestingly, will be watching all of this from distance.

Wet-Haired Caribou is with Luffy and Momonosuke, according to another set of spoilers, and the three is now on their journey back to Onigashima. Caribou’s reintroduction to the spotlight has piqued the interest of fans, who feel the character is up to something. According to a popular Reddit fan idea, he is a spy working for Blackbeard.

This idea claims that Caribou is aware of Shirahoshi and that “that person” is eager to learn more about Poseidon. Caribou is also familiar with Udon Prison’s communication system. According to the idea, Caribou is the reason Blackbeard knows Luffy is inside the jail camp.

Others think that he’s a big game changer, pointing out that the character’s knowledge of Shirahoshi can’t be a coincidence. Some fans, however, remain skeptical of Caribou’s importance in the manga’s overall plot. To them, the character is similar to Buggy, who sets out to murder Luffy but, in the end, decides to help the future Pirate King because they are too weak.

Meanwhile, some Caribou fans believe that fans have unrealistic expectations of the band. They believe he is the type of person who will always do what is in his best interests. It’s unclear what the character’s involvement is in the broader plot. But, so far, he’s been presented as a great opportunist who’s had a run of terrible luck.

The title of “One Piece” 1020 is “Robin Vs. Black Maria,” and it will be released on August 1. Because of the Olympics, the release of the next manga installment has been postponed.