Spoilers from episode 1023 of ‘One Piece’ appear to draw parallels between this powerful character and Sun God Nika.

Sun God Nika and King the Wildfire, the strongest beast among All-Stars, are compared in “One Piece” 1023 spoilers.

Thanks to Redon of AP forums and other community insiders, the first round of spoilers for “One Piece” 1023 is already available online. If the newest teasers are to be believed, the future manga episode will be incredibly interesting and will prompt fans to come up with wild hypotheses about several characters in the series.

Throughout the chapter, hints and data regarding the enigmatic race of King the Conflagration or King the Wildfire were thrown at various points. Marco the Phoenix recalled a story Whitebeard told him about the land of Gods in the Red Line at one point in the chapter.

This looked to be a reference to Marco’s earlier chapter, where he mentioned a race that formerly resided on the Red Line and had the power to manipulate fire. When Queen the Plague saw Sanji’s Diable Jamble, she questioned if a normal human being could make fire.

He also entertained the idea that Sanji might be a member of King’s tribe. According to “One Piece” 1023 spoilers, Sanji’s Diable Jamble is nothing compared to King’s race’s might. The previous chapter mocked King’s race for bursting into flames, while the previous illustration of Sun God Nika looked to portray the character with flame-like hair.

The main difference between Sun God Nika and King appears to be that the former lacks wings. Interestingly, the presence of King’s wings could also explain why his race was not completely wiped out.

If King’s forefathers had wings, they could have flown away from whatever harm they were experiencing at the moment. More information regarding King’s race is expected to be disclosed in the next episode.

According to the early teasers, fans would also get updates on other conflicts in Chapter 1023. Details on the fights between Jack the Drought and Inuarashi, Perospero and Nekomamushi, and Raizu and Fukurokuju are included.

On Sunday, “One Piece” 1023 will be released. The title of the next chapter is said to be “As Alike As Two Peas In A Pod.” Manga Plus and Viz Media will be the official distributors of the manga.