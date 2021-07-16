Spoilers for ‘Tokyo Revengers’ 215: Draken’s Dark Secret

“Tokyo Revengers” 215 could feature Ken Ryuguji (Draken) reminiscing about his experiences after the Tokyo Manji Gang disbanded, as well as his motivations for joining the Brahman Gang.

The previous chapter of “Tokyo Revengers” dropped a massive bomb that shocked many fans. Draken apparently does not want to be a part of Rokuhara Tandai, despite South Terano’s aggressive recruitment approach, because he is already tied to its rival gang, Brahman. Draken revealed the truth to Hanagaki Takemichi at the end of the panel.

In “Tokyo Revengers” 215, the former vice-captain of the Tokyo Manji Gang will most likely discuss his reasons for joining the gang with Takemichi.

There’s a good chance Draken will tell Toman’s former first division captain about the events that followed the famed delinquent gang’s disbandment.

It should be remembered that before Takemichi used Mikey’s handshake to travel back in time, all of his friends, including his beloved Hina, were living happily ever after.

The only reason he went back in time was to save Mikey, who was the top dog of the renowned Kantou Manji Gang at the time. Takemichi traveled back in time ten years and found himself in high school. Except for Mikey, who is regarded as one of the most powerful deities of Tokyo’s delinquent gangs, everyone appeared to be happy with their life.

Draken runs a tiny auto repair company and lives a basic existence. That doesn’t appear to be everything there is to know about him. Fans believe that, like Takemichi, the former vice-captain of the Tokyo Manji Gang is trying to save Mikey from himself. Draken and Takemichi are the only people who know Mikey too well.

While Draken showed little resistance when Mikey said that he intended to quit the group, Ken presumably felt that Mikey’s choice was more than that. One of the reasons Draken became engaged with Brahman, according to fans, is because of Mikey.

The sequel to “Tokyo Revengers” 215 will be released on Wednesday. Between Saturday and Monday, unofficial spoilers and scans will most likely leak online. It’s important to note that these are unofficial and highly speculative at this time.

Fans who want to read the manga’s formal release should go to Kodansha’s official website.