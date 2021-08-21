Spoilers for Season 5 of ‘Animal Kingdom’ have been released, including the synopsis for Episode 7 and a trailer for ‘Splinter.’

Deran has been attempting to exert his dominance as the new Cody family head, but things start to spiral out of hand on “Animal Kingdom” Season 5, Episode 7.

The “Splinter” synopsis promises, “Pope (Shawn Hatosy) tackles his demons with the help of a desert guru.”

Pope may be seen in the TNT series’ promo video standing in front of the woman he met in the desert, who is pointing a gun at him. He then tells her that it’s fine because he’s earned it. Later on, the woman is seen pulling the trigger.

Since Smurf’s (Ellen Barkin) death, Pope has been hearing voices and seeing things. In pursuit of answers, he fled to the desert, but will he suffer the same destiny as Smurf?

The synopsis for “Animal Kingdom” Season 5, Episode 7 notes, “Deran (Jake Weary) marks his territory while J (Finn Cole) takes care of business.” Deran confronts J in the “Splinter” promo video about not consulting the family before making a choice. J, on the other hand, explains that they needed to defend themselves and that he stood firm in his decision.

Deran has returned home to keep an eye on J, but it appears that J has managed to keep his uncle in the dark about his business.

How far will Deran go to cement his position as Cody family patriarch?

The TNT drama’s synopsis reads, “Craig struggles with the pressures of fatherhood.”

Craig may be seen shoving a man down while Renn (Christina Ochoa) fights someone in the trailer. Craig has had to adjust to his new obligations as the head of his small family with Renn owing to his criminal past.

Will Craig and Renn be able to put their criminal pasts behind them long enough to raise their son?

Season 5, episode 7 of TNT’s “Animal Kingdom” airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.