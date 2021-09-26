Spoilers for Season 5 of ‘Animal Kingdom’ have been released, including the synopsis for Episode 12 and a trailer for ‘Loose Ends.’

The Cody family believed having a cop on their payroll was a smart idea, but on “Animal Kingdom” Season 5, Episode 12, the boys realized that teaming up with Officer Chadwick might have been a big mistake.

The blurb for “Loose Ends” suggests, “The Codys address unfinished business and plan their biggest robbery ever sans Smurf (Ellen Barkin).”

Two cops are seen approaching Deran (Jake Weary) near his pub in the TNT series’ teaser video.

Officer Chadwick (Elliot Knight) determined to prove his commitment to the Cody family by assassinating DEA Agent Livengood (David DeSantos) in front of them at Deran’s bar in the previous episode.

Livengood believed he and Chadwick were collaborating to get the Codys to relinquish Adrian’s (Spencer Treat Clark) location. Chadwick, on the other hand, took it as an opportunity to solve the Cody family’s major problem by pressuring them to increase his wages.

Chadwick left the Cody boys to dispose of Livengood’s body after he was murdered. Will the Cody family’s plan to pull off the heist go apart now that they have even more law enforcement on their tail?

Pope (Shawn Hatosy) tells Officer Chadwick in another advertisement for “Animal Kingdom” Season 5, Episode 12 that the Cody family has other means of cutting links.

Although the Cody boys are crooks, they try to avoid killing officers, therefore Chadwick’s actions were out of character for them.

The Cody family is keen to cut connections with Chadwick, but he appears to seek payment for his services in the “Loose Ends” advertising video.

Officer Chadwick will go to any length to collect his cash from the Cody family.

Season 5, episode 12 of TNT’s “Animal Kingdom” airs Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT.