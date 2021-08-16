Spoilers for Season 5 Episode 20 of “My Hero Academia,” as well as a new visual for “My Villain Academia.”

The villains, like the heroes, have banded together to take on the heroes. The next episode will begin a new story arc called My Villain Academia. The villains train together in “My Hero Academia” Season 5, Episode 20 (Episode 108).

The events of the past are revealed in the official preview trailer for “My Hero Academia” Season 5, Episode 20 (Episode 108). The League of Villains summons Gigantomachia, All For One’s former bodyguard, to determine whether Tomura Shigaraki is a fitting successor.

Shigaraki and the other villains are training at their own Villain Academia, much as the heroes are honing their skills.

To honor the start of the My Villain Academia storyline, the anime’s official Twitter account has published a new visual.

The summary for “My Hero Academia” Season 5, Episode 20 has been posted by Twitter user Atsushi (Episode 108). It implies that Shigaraki and numerous other criminals will be contacted by an unknown individual. This person is most likely Gigantomachia.

“Shigaraki and the League of Villains are contacted by a certain man. What is his real name??” Take a look at the synopsis.

In the last episode, Present Mic and Shota Aizawa were summoned to Tartarus, a high-security jail, to face a villain named Kurogiri.

Mic and Aizawa visited Gran Torino in prison and inquired about Nomu and Kurogiri.

Kurogiri was discovered to be a Nomu, a bio-engineered creature created from a being’s corpse. He was created from Oboro Shirakumo’s body. Kurogiri’s main goal was to protect and serve Shigaraki while under the command of All For One.

Shirakumo was a classmate of Present Mic and Aizawa at U.A., and the two were inseparable. Shirakumo expressed his ambition to start a hero agency after completing their studies at U.A. in one of the flashback scenes.

Present Mic and Aizawa attempted to rouse Shirakumo and free him from the Nomu’s body in this episode.

