Spoilers for ‘One Piece’ 1035: Zoro Discovers Enemy’s Weakness; King’s Face Is Finally Revealed

The final chapter of “One Piece” this year, chapter 1035, more than lives up to the hype, especially for admirers of the Straw Hats’ swordsman.

According to the most recent set of spoilers, the upcoming manga issue will focus on Roronoa Zoro and King the Wildfire’s spectacular battle.

The most recent set of spoilers comes courtesy of Redon, a trustworthy insider, and other community insiders. The title of episode 1035 of “One Piece” is said to be “Zoro vs King,” and it will premiere on Sunday.

According to the most recent spoilers, Zoro has realized some of his opponents’ flaws as a result of the length of their combat. When the flame vanishes off Kaido’s back, it finds out that his strongest Calamity moves a lot faster.

While King’s speed improves, the loss of the flame on his back weakens his defenses. Aside from that, viewers will finally get to see the warrior’s face, who many believe hails from the old yet powerful Lunaria race.

King the Wildfire has gray hair and brown skin, according to the spoilers. The World Government also established a huge bounty for this race, offering a whopping 100 million Berries to anyone who can provide information about them.

“One Piece” 1035 will also have a flashback concerning King, allowing viewers to understand more about the Calamity at the time he met the Emperor of the Sea Kaido in a government research center, according to reports.

The insider is unsure of King’s real name because the romanization is unclear at the moment, according to them. Following the flashback, the manga will focus on Zoro and King’s battle.

King, Kaido’s right-hand, will use the “Omori Karyudon” assault, while Zoro will retaliate with the “Dragon King of the Three Flames” strike. According to reports, Zoro will fight King at the end of the chapter.

According to the most recent spoilers, Sanji has already fought Queen the Plague, one of Kaido’s Calamities, based on the events of the previous chapter. Queen, as you may recall, took Sanji’s siblings’ strengths and used them against the Straw Hats’ cook.

This, however, did not appear to work with Sanji, who demonstrated the Queen that he is powerful even without Germa’s scientific breakthrough. It’s unclear whether Sanji has finally conquered Queen or if the fans will be treated to another round of their fight in the coming chapters.

