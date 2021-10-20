Spoilers for ‘One Piece’ 1029: Supernova vs. Supernova.

The much-anticipated clash between two Worst Generation pirates will apparently be included in “One Piece” 1029, as well as some updates on the Big Mom vs. Kid and Law conflict, as well as Sanji and Queen the Plague.

Although “One Piece” 1029 is still a few days away, readers now have a better idea of what to expect from the upcoming chapter due to Redon of AP Forums and other community insiders. The chapter begins with Queen the Plague informing Sanji that his father (Judge Vinsmoke) had stated that he wished to develop humans with exoskeletons.

According to Queen, this construct has enormous strength and endurance but no emotions or sentiments. Sanji is still stunned after learning that he may have reawakened his hidden abilities.

In the next episode, Sanji will quit the fight because he needs time to digest what’s going on with his body. Things grow further odd when Queen the Plague is said to go after Sanji and demand that he show his raid suit rather than tracking him down to battle him.

Meanwhile, some sections from the future manga issue will focus on the confrontation between Big Mom and Kid and Law. The Kid Pirates’ commander appears to be suffering from severe headaches in the upcoming chapter.

Kid is about to be defeated by the sole lady yonko, Big Mom, according to teasers. Basil Hawkins, who is fighting Killer on another side of Onigashima and injuring his own skull, is the reason of Kid’s headache.

In “One Piece” 1029, readers will also witness Killer and Hawkins conversing. Killer, possibly inquisitive about Hawkins’ power, will inquire of the Hawkins Pirates’ captain.

I have a few questions. The first has to do with the damage that occurs when there is nowhere else for it to go. It’s important noting that Basil Hawkins takes human lives and turns them into straw dolls, and when he’s hit or killed, the human tied to his straw doll dies instead of him.

Killer looks to have eliminated the majority of Basil’s straw dolls, and any harm Killer inflicts on Hawkins now goes to Kid, Killer’s commander. Hawkins will respond to Killer’s question by telling him that Kid will bear the brunt of the harm.

Killer then slices off his left arm without saying anything, surprising and perplexing Hawkins. Hawkins will question Killer about why he did it.