Spoilers for ‘One Piece: 1024′ reveal the backstory of the rumored next Straw Hat member.

“One Piece” 1024 will transport viewers to the harsh and bleak past of one of Wano’s most legendary characters, who many fans believe will soon join the Straw Hat Pirates.

Thanks to Redon of AP Forums and other community insiders, a new set of spoilers for “One Piece” 1024 is now accessible online. Yamato, a mysterious guy now assisting Luffy in taking down the Emperor of the Sea Kaido, is said to have a backstory in the future chapter.

Yamato has been a constant figure in the previous manga releases, assisting the alliance and always willing to sacrifice his life for Wano Kuni’s liberation. However, it looks that famed mangaka Eiichiro Oda has been holding off on revealing Yamato to the public until now.

“One Piece” 1024 is said to transport fans back a few decades after Kozuki Oden’s terrible demise. Kaido imprisoned his kid in a cave guarded by three fierce samurai, according to fans.

What makes this even more intriguing is that one of the guards appears to be Shimotsuki Ushimaru, according to the spoilers. Ushimaru was Ringo’s last Daimyo and the supposed father of Roronoa Zoro, for those unfamiliar.

The title of episode 1023 of “One Piece” is “A Certain Someone,” which could hint at Ushimaru’s role as a guard of the young, imprisoned Yamato. Did Ringo’s final Daimyo play a role in shaping Yamato’s beliefs?

Kaido’s son holds Oden’s notebook, and his deep reverence for the renowned warrior has driven him to take on the persona of the former Daimyo of Kuri, even declaring himself to be Oden.

Because of Ushimaru’s presence in Yamato’s youth, it’s probable the Daimyo has influenced him in some way, especially given the events following Oden’s death. Ushimaru, did you train Kaido’s son?

Nobody knows what he was doing in the cave or what his purpose was for being there. Yamato’s adoration of Oden and Kaido’s abusive treatment established a strained and bitter connection between them.

To keep his son under control, Kaido strapped explosive cuffs to Yamato’s wrists, which will detonate if he steps outside Wano Kuni. Fans will see Kaido and Yamato launch the Raimei Hakke strike simultaneously towards the end of the panel, according to the spoilers.

The 1024th episode of “One Piece” will be released on Sunday.