Spoilers for ‘One Piece: 1022′ tease an explosive monster duo battle against a formidable all-star cast.

The highly anticipated clash between Kaido’s All-Stars and the Straw Hats Monster Duo will not be seen in “One Piece” 1022, which will not be released until next Sunday, according to a new set of early spoilers.

Thanks to Redon and other community insiders, the first set of “One Piece” 1022 spoilers are already available online. The upcoming manga installment is said to see Zoro and Sanji fighting together for the first time in a deathmatch against the fierce and equally strong All-Stars Queen the Plague and King the Conflagration.

Roronoa Zoro has finally recovered, thanks to the amazing medicine given to him by Miyagi. Zoro and Sanji are expected to fight King and Queen in the next chapter’s double-page.

During the combat, Zoro and Sanji would discuss and agree that Luffy becoming King of the Pirates would be aided by winning the current battle. This is one of the few times Sanji and Zoro are able to battle together.

Zoro and Sanji are always seen competing against one other in both manga and anime adaptations of “One Piece,” which inevitably leads to fights. Luffy’s wings quarrel all the time over little topics, and they do so at the most inconvenient times.

Sanji rarely addresses Zoro by his first name, preferring to use aliases instead. Zoro was referred to as marimo, swordsman, and many other names by Black Leg. In contrast, Zoro refers to Sanji as dartboard bow, cook, and ero cook, among other things.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Straw Hats’ monster duo and Kaido’s All-Stars square off. Fans should not be surprised if Zoro and Sanji start fighting in the middle of the battle.

Kaido’s best men and arguably his most faithful subordinates are King and Queen. It’ll be interesting to see how these two compare to Sanji and Zoro.

The title of “One Piece” 1022 is “Ornament,” but it is not yet “fully accurate,” according to an insider. It’s also possible to translate the kanji as “flower shape.” The title could also have something to do with Marco the Phoenix, according to the insider.

Following a one-week hiatus, the next manga installment will be released on August 22.