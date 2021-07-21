Spoilers for ‘One Piece’ 1020: Mega Showdown Between Robin and Black Maria Is Finally Happening

Because the Weekly Shonen Jump is now on break due to the Olympics, “One Piece” 1020 is still a few days away. Regardless, fans are in for a treat because the following chapter’s spoilers have been released early.

Thanks to Korean insiders and Redon of Arlong Park Forums, the latest set of “One Piece” 1020 is now available online. Nico Robin fans would finally get to see their favorite Straw Hat character fight Tobi Roppo’s Black Maria after weeks of anticipation.

Black Maria, according to the spoilers, did something that causes Robin to experience illusions. The Straw Hat’s archaeologist, on the other hand, continues to assault these illusions, which turn out to be Black Maria’s minions. Black Maria is a live weapon user, according to “One Piece” 1020. Her weapon, Wanyudo, is said to consume a SMILE fruit.

Brook will also use his Cold Soul technique on Wanyudo in the future chapter. Black Maria also mocks Sanji, making fun of the Straw Hat’s cook’s cries for help to Robin. Robin explains to the Tobi Roppo member that what Sanji accomplished was beyond Black Maria’s comprehension. Robin considers Sanji to be one of the Pirate King’s Wings.

According to reports, the following manga volume will provide an update on the future Pirate King. In Chapter 1020, Luffy appears to regain consciousness and encounters Momonosuke.

Luffy requests that Momo transform into a dragon and return him to Onigashima. The revelations also hint that Wet-Haired Caribou is watching them from afar, implying that the erstwhile enemy and now Luffy’s buddy would play a role in the hit manga’s future editions. Yamato’s Devil Fruit is revealed to be Oguchi no Makami in the most recent set of spoilers. Unfortunately, it does not provide any additional information regarding the alleged devil fruit.

This month marks the 24th anniversary of the anime series “One Piece.” The next installment, titled “Robin Vs. Black Maria,” will be released on August 1st. The raw scans for “One Piece” 1020 will be released next week, which is exciting news for fans.